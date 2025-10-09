Will all the accused be found guilty?

Several provisions of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 have been amended to ensure that the law is up to date for the trial of crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. In continuation of this process, on 6 October, the law ministry issued a gazette notification adding a new section, 20C, following section 20B of the Act.

According to sub-section (1) of this new section, once a formal charge is submitted against any individual at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, that person will be barred from contesting national or local government elections. That person will also be ineligible for any government employment. However, it also states that if the person is discharged or acquitted by the Tribunal, this provision will not apply to them.