Extreme nationalism and bigotry, two sides of the same coin

The people of this country are, for various reasons, anti-Indian. One of the major reasons is the Hindu-Muslim fracas. This has been on and will continue on for as long as people give priority to their religious identity. India has become a Hindu state, Bangladesh a Muslim country. That is why when the mosque in Ayodha is demolished, temples are damaged here. We often write these off as isolated incidents.

We claim the cool breeze of harmony sweeps over us here. It is just a handful of bad people who stoop to destroy the harmony among us. The problem is that these isolated incidents take place in a regular basis. Those who carry out these misdeeds, say that well, India did that.

Things heated up in Bangladesh over the ISKCON issue. A Hindu religious leader was arrested in a sedition case. This provoked strong reaction in India. Mamata Banerjee called for UN troops to be deployed in Bangladesh. All these days Mamata ruled the roost in West Bengal relying on the "Muslim vote bank". She fasts ('roza'), sacrifices animals and sends trains to Ajmeer to facilitate people of pray at the Khwaja Baba's mazar (shrine) every day. Meanwhile, BJP captured the "Hindu vote bank" in West Bengal and is gaining ground. That got Mamata worried about losing this big bank. So she suddenly reverted to being a "Hindu". And in the meantime, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for UN forces to be deployed to protect Bangladesh's high commission in Delhi.

Politicians who change their colours as convenient are called demagogues. That is exactly what Mamata is. And everyone knows, there really is no leader in the true sense in this region. There are demagogues everywhere. Right now the contest is on as to who will turn the heat up in the political arena. Then there is the matter of gaining attention. All in all, there's an overall war-like feel.