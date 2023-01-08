Who will stand by the Mru peope?

The word “Mro” means human being. I came to know this after a long time. Even after celebrating the golden jubilee of independence ,the state is very far from them. Attacks are carried out against them very often but no one is being brought to book. There is no remedy.

Mru people said maybe they will no longer be able to stay in this land. Their homesteads were torched and vandalised at the beginning of the New Year. Neither was any case was filed against this was nor anyone arrested. Prothom Alo on 2 January carried a report that said ‘Mrupara in Lama is again under attack, houses torched and looted’. Newspapers published photographs of this torched and vandalised houses. A photograph showed a rather helpless Mru woman with a child strapped to its mother with another two children and her husband standing in front. The debris of a house and scattered utensils were in the background. I saw reports and photos of this incident in Prothom Alo and the Daily Star.