Donald Lu's fuchka trip, sanctions on the general and some questions

In such an interview he told The Daily Star that the Al-Jazeera video had been aired in 2021, so the restrictions could have been imposed then. Why now? Referring to that official trip to Washington, he said though 9 NGOs had demanded that no events be held with him, all the scheduled programmes took place. The human rights groups had raised questions then about the programmes and many had been taken aback.

Why the sanction now? Officials of the US department of defence and department of state can answer that question. Could it be that such a significant step was taken because Washington's expectations were not met during Donald Lu's trip? But it won't be unjustified to conjecture that they had wanted to see whether the Bangladesh government investigated the allegations or not. Now they can say that since the Bangladesh government did not carry out any investigations despite the serious nature of the allegations, they were forced to take such action.

It may be recalled that when Al-Jazeera aired the investigative report 'All the Prime Minister's Men', many persons in the government declared that they would sue the TV channel. In face of widespread controversy, General Aziz had said, after he retired from service, a press briefing on behalf of the family would be held to clear the matter. That never happened. In fact, Al-Jazeera won seven international investigative journalism awards for that report.

In the statement regarding General Aziz, there are reflections of US assessment of three issues regarding Bangladesh. These are, in their consideration, the efficacy of democratic institutions has been harmed, there was been corruption and abuse of power in government institutions, and the system to endure accountability for crime, or the rule of law, has become ineffective. And all of this has come about through a person or persons who are powerful.