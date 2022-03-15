How justified is Bangladesh’s position on Ukraine issue?

The diplomatic front is one of most important fronts in any war. This front fights alongside the actual battleground and economic front. Both the warring sides seek to ensure support of most countries around the globe. The space for this war on the diplomatic front is the United Nations, though it is also true that the success of the UN is not very encouraging in curbing clashes or stopping fights over the last few decades. However, the efficacy of the UN has become dependent on the wishes of the five countries that have veto power in the UN Security Council.

It would not even be an exaggeration to say that the behaviour of the western countries in the UN indicates double standards in their foreign policies. At the same time, neither are the non-western countries like China and Russia free from this double standard. That’s why many people say, the UN actually does not have any such power or effectiveness. It may be said that the UN is not only a political organisation, it has different types of agencies that have been carrying out their responsibilities successfully. But generally speaking, we understand the United Nations to be the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

Another reason for the diplomatic battle in the UN is the display of moral strength. Moral victory does not decide results immediately, but helps mobilise global public consensus, which influences the course of war in the long run.