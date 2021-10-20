How will you evade the responsibility of failing to provide security?

There is another noticeable difference. This time the political and social reaction has not been at all as before. Awami League, when in the opposition, had arisen strongly against the attacks of the BNP-Jamaat alliance and the protests in the streets had been immediate. Now the opposition BNP has been pushed so far into the corner that it has neither the strength nor the courage to take to the streets. And the manner in which they have been made the scapegoats for everything, it is only natural for them to fear a spate of false cases. The reaction of other parties, even the left-wing parties who claim to be non-communal, has been slow and nothing more than eyewash.

There has been a surprising similarity too in the reaction of the so-called advanced section of civil society, that is, the cultural activists, writers, lawyers and intellectuals. Four days have passed since the Cumilla attack, but no news reports have appeared of any cultural activists taking to the streets. Other professional associations have been silent too. The statements of some writers have been published, but big names have been absent. What possibly could be the reason?

One reason could be the culture of fear that has been created in the country. No one wants to say anything that may invoke the wrath of the government. The record of cases under Digital Security Act and the arrests are no secret.

Another reason could be as our civil society has a natural inclination towards the ruling Awami League, they do not want to disconcert their party in any way. That is why when it comes to defending citizens’ rights, they are as silent when Awami League is in power as they are vocal when BNP is at the helm.