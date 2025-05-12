India-Pakistan conflict: What should be the strategic position of Bangladesh

Relations between South Asia’s two nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, resemble an endless war shrouded in a fog of uncertainty. Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, tensions have reignited between the two nations, with India placing blame on Pakistan.

Amid this volatile geopolitical landscape, Bangladesh, though relatively small in size, has carved out a significant role in the subcontinent’s politics due to its strategic location and geopolitical importance.

Bangladesh began to act with a clear understanding of its strategic value primarily during the tenure of the late President Ziaur Rahman. It was under his leadership that efforts were initiated to find a space for peace within the conflict by proposing the establishment of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), bringing together smaller nations. SAARC was formed with the aim of ensuring that, even amid the India-Pakistan rivalry, smaller countries could safeguard their interests and maintain their distinct identities.