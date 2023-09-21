Tanzim Sakib’s Facebook post and BCB’s explanation: Trust issues prevail

It is not that there is no such example in front of us. We’ve seen Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) taking prompt action against celebrity cricketer Hardik Panya and KL Rahul following their cringe-worthy comments about women in popular TV show Koffee with Karan in 2019.

The duo amid huge controversy took to the Twitter immediately and sought public apology. But BCCI was not happy with the explanation and proceed to expel them from an ongoing series and take further action against the two.

We have seen veteran cricketer such as Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh slammed the two for their remarks.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar told TV channel Sony Six at the time that “They (the BCCI) have dealt with it. From what I read in the newspapers today, they have sent them back or asked them to come back. That's a right way to send a signal.”

He further added, "They have been asked to come back and I believe it's the correct step because you can't have suspended players travelling with the team or staying in the same room. They have got to be kept away. Otherwise what's the point of the suspension? If they are going to enjoy the perks of being with the team."