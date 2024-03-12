‘Justice’ for Khadijatul Kubra and the country’s image

The image of the country is not sullied by what Khadijatul Kubra had to say, it is sullied when she is incarcerated for the ‘offence’ of speaking out. The honorable judge, who revoked the two cases against Khadija, not only carried out justice, but also heightened the image of the court and, to an extent, of the country.

3. Who decides whether anyone’s speech diminishes the image of the country or not? The police of the Kalabagan and New Market police stations had filed the case against Khadija. Is the officer-in-charge of a police station or a sub-inspector qualified to take such a decision regarding what adverse opinion may have been provoked on the other side of the world by Khadija’s words? Or has the police been given absolute power to take any sort of decision?

4. I feel psychiatrists may look into another aspect of the matter. Why were the police and the government’s law officials so inflexible and determined to place this young girl, below 18 at the time of her arrest, in jail?

Even if she was arrested, it would be very natural for a degree of empathy to be felt towards a girl of such a young age. But instead of that, it was ensured that she was not granted bail in the judicial court. On 16 February 2022 the High Court granted Khadija bail. That could have been the end of the matter, but why did they then appeal to the chamber court to suspend Khadija’s bail order?

Murderers, rapists, terrorists come out of jail and roam freely on bail, then put pressure on the victims to withdraw the cases. This girl had no such opportunity. When a hardcore criminal leaves the country by air, orders to detain him reach the airport two hours after his departure. This girl was hardly capable of such action. So why was there such desperation to hold back her bail?