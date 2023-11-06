Elections in Bangladesh that beckon death, and Australia’s ‘no’ vote

The government and the opposition leaders are now blaming each other for the 28 October incident. The government claims BNP and Jamaat have resumed resorting to arson. BNP says that the government is using its agents to carry out sabotage and terrorism so that they can hold a one-sided election. Lost amid all this mud-slinging are the anguished sighs of those who have lost their loved ones, of those who have lost work, their means of survival. The general people have had to play the steep price for democracy under all the governments and are still paying the price. But democracy remains a far cry in Bangladesh that emerged through a war of liberation.

It is simply because of the absence of a fair election that a member of the police force died, that a number of BNP activists were killed by police bullets, that the country came to a standstill due to the one-day hartal and five-day blockade in one week. On 28 October 2006 there was a movement with activists wielding oars and poles, for the same cause. BNP was in power at the time. This time Awami League is in power. No matter how far the country surges ahead in the development indexes, it steadily falls back in the indexes of democracy and human rights.

What do the Awami League leaders who all these days had said BNP doesn’t have the gumption to carry out a movement, now have to say?

Awami League leaders may claim that BNP’s blockade and hartals do not have public support. The streets are in the hands of those in power. But whether the government admits it or not, the businessmen and the general people realise only too well that keeping the streets in control and keeping the wheels of the economy in motion, are not one and the same thing. The country’s economy is in a precarious condition as it is. And the spate of hartals and blockades certain do not bode well for the economy. Eminent businessman and former caretaker government advisor Syed Manzoor Elahi expressed his concern about this in columns he wrote for Prothom Alo and the Daily Star.

The discussions of election preparations that the election commission held with political parties amid all this political unrest and violence, has given no indications of any resolution to the crisis. The day the election commission messenger slipped a letter through the locked collapsible gates of the BNP office, was exactly one day after BNP’s secretary general was sent to jail.