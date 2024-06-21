Small island developing states need finance to tackle climate crisis

Despite contributing only 1 per cent of all global carbon dioxide emissions, SIDS struggle to unlock climate finance. In 2019, they had access to only $1.5 billion out of the $100 billion pledged to developing countries.

With no alternative, these countries are often left with no option but to obtain financing on unfavourable terms, resulting in high debt burdens, creating a vicious cycle where debt becomes unsustainable and access to finance becomes even more limited.

The Commonwealth is home to two-thirds of the world’s SIDS, and this exceptional convergence of hardships is at the heart of my motivation to champion and support SIDS at every level.

SIDS have also been saying enough is enough and are leading the charge to reset our climate finance ambitions. At COP28, Commonwealth SIDS were at the forefront of hard-won progress on Loss and Damage.

Samoa, the Commonwealth’s incoming Chair-In-Office, joined other small islands and vulnerable countries at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda, with leaders calling for ‘collective quantified finance goals and funding’ to help them deal with frequent and intensifying natural disasters

The Commonwealth is working to ensure that SIDS’ voices are heard at the highest level of the international system, while providing practical support in critical areas such as finance and disaster resilience.

The Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub has unlocked US$330 million for our most vulnerable members, with another $500 million worth of project proposals in the pipeline.