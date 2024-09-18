No power corridor to India before further research

Due to dams in India, downstream Bangladesh faces droughts in the dry season and then is suddenly flooded in the rains. When all the dams are suddenly opened at once after excessive rains, the rivers cannot contain such a huge volume of water, leading to floods and waterlogging. Instead of releasing the previous water before the fresh deluge arrives, the sluice gates are opened at the very last moment. Even if there are satellite forewarnings of excessive rain, the upstream water is not released a few days in advance. No drainage is carried out.

Two factors are important. These are, how much water there is in India's dams or hydroelectric reservoirs, and how much new water is to arrive according to the rain forecast. A mathematical modelling of these two factors will reveal how much water is to be released and how many days in advance. In downstream Bangladesh, the state of navigation changes due to siltation in the rivers and unsustainable development. Hydrological software can be installed to determine how much water can be released per hour in such conditions, and how many sluice gates can be opened in how many days in advance to drain the water into the Bay of Bengal.

In order words, India can keep its water retention capacity the same, but release the water in advance in order to reduce damages and losses in sudden floods. In this day and age, hydrological models are used all over the world in water and flood management.