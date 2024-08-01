What did the comparison with Sri Lanka imply?

The quota reform movement, and the subsequent mass movement, indicates just how far Bangladesh has changed. The discrimination created by the political misuse of the quota system sparked off a sense of justice and injustice among the students. It heightened their awareness of rights and boosted their courage.

With the degeneration of democracy and the rise of authoritarian propensities over the past decade and a half, these perceptions had almost been lost. The huge participation and support for the students' movement against the hereditary claim to state facilities, has had a significant impact on the political environment.

What has not changed an iota is the government's blaming the opposition for anything to do with the movement and their strategy to once again harass them by throwing them into jail and filing cases against them. They are following this strategy now too.

The media reports how the demonstrating students and anti-government politicians are being nabbed in the arrest drive being carried out in the name of "block raids".