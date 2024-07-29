Blaming conspiracy theories and third parties won't do

Prothom Alo :

Abu Alam Shahid Khan: The government could have avoided this if it wanted. The students took up the movement when the government's circular of 2018 was cancelled. Many say that this was a policy decision of the government. The government admitted that too, but much too late. In the meantime, over 200 people have been killed. State property has been damaged. Public life and the economy came to a standstill. The court had a responsibility about this too. And the government cannot shrug off its responsibility in this matter.

It is not unnatural for the public to take part in any movement that arises in the country in the present circumstances. The people are angered with the prices of essentials, unemployment, extortion, corruption and disparity. The government paid no heed to these matters. The quota reform movement wouldn't have taken on such huge proportions. The issue of quota was raised in the Indian Supreme Court too. The Modi government has kept the 10 per cent quota for the backward classes intact. No one there said that they went to the court because of the movement on the streets.

In fact, the court wanted to know from the government how long the quota will remain in place and who will benefit. The government clarified that those with up till five acres of land, 1000 sq ft house and an annual income within 100,000 rupees would receive quota benefits. Anyone with more assets that this would not get the quota privilege. If there was one government official in a family, the others in the family would not get quota facilities.