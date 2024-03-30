Economic and political question of a boycott

We may recall that around 16 months before the election on 18 August 2022, the foreign minister at the time AK Abdul Momen had said in Chittagong that he had requested India to do everything that was needed to be done to keep Sheikh Hasina in power. After Awami League clinched 98 per cent of the seats in their own name and in the name of others in the one-sided election boycotted by the anti-government parties, the Indian government was the first to give it recognition.

It has not been learnt as yet as to whether any political party has officially given support to these activists of the cyber world, but certain leaders of the major opposition party BNP have openly expressed their support. It may be noted here that long before this support for the boycott expressed by a handful of leaders, the India media wrote profusely on the topic and said BNP were those waging the movement. After that, ruling Awami League ministers and leaders also began slamming BNP as instigators of the movement. So actually the Indian media and our ruling party must be given credit to a great extent for bringing a fringe movement to the mainstream.

While there have been reports that BNP is discussing the matter, the reason why the blame is being placed on them before they have even taken any clear stand, could be - 1. To push BNP into the movement, and 2. To create pressure through these campaigns in advance so that BNP does not join the movement. And BNP is hardly likely to take any decision in this regard, weighing the odds in international politics.

Some say that the movement to boycott Indian goods is not realistic. They argue that since we can’t change our neighbor even if we want, it is best to avoid adversity. It is a political question. Then again, there are those who say this is not possible on economic grounds because our commercial dependence on India is too high. From food grain to industrial raw material, there is nothing that we don’t bring from India. That is true, but the counter argument is that historical records of bilateral trade indicate that when the dependence was not so high, there had been no crisis and so if Indian goods do not enter, there will be now crisis now either. They say, when there is a shortfall in products like rice or onions, India slaps a ban of exports of these products and these are then procured from alternative markets.