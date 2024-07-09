Is the Tibet act pushing China-India into confrontation?

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first prime minister of India and also elected three times straight. In post World War-II times, the world was divided into two. The US led one side while the Soviet Union led another.

Nehru led the Non-Aligned Movement to maintain an equal distance from both the sides. But he couldn't maintain his neutrality completely in the end. It was not possible for Nehru to remain neutral or non-aligned due to the activities of the CIA in Tibet.

Tibet's so-called ruler and religious leader Tenzin Gyatso (14th Dalai Lama) entered the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) (currently Arunachal Pradesh) on 17 March 1959 and later took shelter in India. Since then, warm relations with India's friendly neighbour China started to turn sour.

There were good relations --'China-Hind bhai bhai' over the historial rights of the West's Johnson Line and previous McMahon Line determined by the British king. But the relations started to sour and at one stage the relations turned into a military clash.