State reforms not possible without fixing certain mistakes

Unless reins are pulled on the boundless powers of the "world's most constitutionally powerful prime minister", will state reforms be possible at all? The French constitution has a balance between thee powers of the president and the prime minister, and this can give us direction.

3. Another constitutional amendment has become cardinally essential. And that is not to allow anyone to become prime minister more than two times. Another point can be added to this -- to hold the parliamentary election every four years instead of five.

4. The constitution keeps the judiciary heavily dependent on the executive. This must be changed immediately. In order to ensure the independence of the judiciary, the appointments, transfers, salaries and allowances and dismissal of judges at all levels must be made by a judicial service commission. The commission will be formed as per decision of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. Appointment of judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court's Appellate Division cannot be kept in the prime minister's power. Based on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council, the president will make these appointments. The council will comprise the chief justice and two senior judges of the Appellate Division. The appointment of the chief justice must be on the sole decision of the president, but it is best if there can be no superseding of seniority of judges in the Appellate Division.

5. The system for the president to be elected by direct vote of the people must be put in place.

6. The system of proportional representation in the parliamentary election can be introduced. The parliament can have two Houses where, on the basis of proportional votes, provision can be made for 100 members of the Upper House to be nominated by the top policymakers of the political parties. The 300-seat of the Lower House will be elected in the existing manner. The constitutions of various countries around the world can guide a balance between the Upper House and Lower House in drawing up laws.

7. The provision for 50 reserved seats for women in parliament can be dropped and one-third of the seats reserved for women, where the women will be elected by direct votes of the people. On the basis of rotation, in every election there must be provision for only women to be able to contest in one-third of the seats in every district.