Opinion
How have advisors 'secured their gains' and why are they thinking of a 'safe exit'?
After quite some time, Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), is back in the limelight. In a recent interview with a television channel, he made some “explosive” remarks. His comments about the advisers of the interim government have sparked wide debate on social media, while also raising a number of questions and concerns.
In that interview, Nahid Islam said, “...many advisers have secured their own gains or have betrayed the mass uprising. When the time comes, we will reveal their names.”
In the interview, Nahid Islam also said, “Many of the advisers have developed liaisons with various political parties. They are thinking of securing a safe exit for themselves.”
From Nahid Islam’s interview, two broad “allegations” emerge about the advisers of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.
First, that many advisers have used their positions in the government to secure their own gains, and second, that they are negotiating with political parties to ensure a safe exit for themselves after the election. These two allegations are of different kinds, and their implications are also distinct.
Although the two personal staff members of the two advisors — Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, and Nurjahan Begum, Health Adviser — were removed from their positions, no legal action was taken against them
2.
What exactly Nahid Islam meant by saying that “many advisers have secured their own gains” was not made clear in that interview. He did not even mention the names of the advisers who supposedly “secured their gains.” In any case, the phrase “securing one’s gains” does not carry a positive connotation. In common usage, it refers to taking advantage of one’s position of power to obtain various benefits, actions that may amount to corruption. This has raised the question of whether Nahid Islam, in his remarks, was hinting at abuse of power or corruption by the advisers.
In the context of Bangladesh, it is not very easy for allegations of corruption to surface against advisers while they are in power. However, from the very beginning, there had been allegations of irregularities against some of the officials working under certain advisers. Some of those officials were even removed from their positions.
Interestingly, although the two personal staff members of the two advisors — Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, and Nurjahan Begum, Health Adviser — were removed from their positions, no legal action was taken against them, nor was any credible investigation conducted into their alleged irregularities. As a result, it has not been possible to determine whether the advisors themselves bore any responsibility for the misconduct of their personal staff.
3.
The expression “securing one’s gains” can also refer to obtaining special benefits for oneself, one’s relatives, or even one’s home area.
Recently, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, the Local Government Advisor, who has frequently been the subject of both discussion and criticism, made headlines over such an issue. According to reports, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), under his ministry, is undertaking a Tk 2,400 crore project for the repair and development of roads and other rural infrastructure in Cumilla. The largest allocation under this project is reportedly for Asif Mahmud’s own upazila, Muradnagar. The second largest allocation is for Debidwar upazila, the constituency of NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah.
Why are these allocations raising questions? The reason is, first, that this is an allocation for a “special” project. Second, the project is being undertaken just a few months before the elections scheduled for next February. Both Asif Mahmud and Hasnat Abdullah are expected to contest the elections from their respective areas, as widely believed by the local population.
Consequently, the link between these allocations and their electoral participation is very clear. In the case of Advisor Asif Mahmud, some have questioned whether this is merely “securing one’s gains” or if it also constitutes a “conflict of interest.”
Another example of “securing one’s gains” could be the recent approval of licences for two private satellite television channels. One of the two new TV channels approved by the interim government was granted to Md. Arifur Rahman (Tuhin), Joint Chief Coordinator of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP). The license for the other channel was also obtained by Arifur Rahman, who was previously a member of the NCP’s predecessor organisation, the National Citizens’ Committee.
There are also questions over whether Md. Arifur Rahman (Tuhin) and Arifur Rahman have the financial capacity to establish and operate a television channel. There is no information on what criteria were considered when granting them the licences, and no statement could be obtained from Mahfuz Alam, Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Written questions were sent to the ministry’s public relations officer, but no response was received.
Regarding the licensing of these two new television channels to the individuals, Nurul Haque, president of the Gana Adhikar Parishad, said, “This has revealed the apparent lack of transparency and the biased mindset of this government. ...During this government, we have seen the old-style division of resources, control, placement of people, and capture of institutions continue.” (Kaler Kantho Online, 8 October 2025)
Will Nahid Islam reveal the names of the advisors who have “secured their gains” and those seeking a “safe exit”? This is no longer merely a “bilateral” issue between Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, and the NCP on one side and the advisors on the other.
Although NCP convener Nahid Islam spoke in his interview about many advisors having “secured their gains” in the past, the names of his former colleague (Asif Mahmud) and his party leader have also emerged in connection with recent activities. Can they avoid responsibility for this “securing of gains”?
4.
Another allegation by Nahid Islam regarding the advisors was that that have been negotiating with political parties, planning a “safe exit” for themselves after the elections. In the current political context, this allegation carries much greater significance, which is why it has given rise to much discussion. Commenting on Nahid Islam’s remarks about the advisors’ “safe exit,” Sharmin S Murshid, Adviser on Women and Children Affairs, described these as “political.” (Ekattut TV Online, 6 October 2025)
Nahid Islam’s statements cannot be written off as merely “political.” After his remarks, an important leader of his party, Sarjis Alam, made even more “aggressive” comments about the advisors. Sarjis Alam, Chief Organiser of the NCP’s northern region, said of the advisors: “…we believe they will not be able to show their faces before the people of the country. Where will they take a safe exit? There is only one place in the world called a safe exit, and that is death. There is no other safe exit. Wherever you go in the world, the people of Bangladesh will catch you—through social media or face-to-face.”
From the statements of Nahid Islam and Sarjis Alam, it is clear that as the elections approach, intolerance and unrest among NCP leaders and activists are increasing. Is this the reason they are accusing the advisors of breaking promises? Did the advisors make any specific commitments to NCP leaders? And in the current reality, is it at all possible for the interim government to fulfill those commitments?
5.
Nahid Islam did not clarify which advisors have “secured their gains” and which are planning a “safe exit.” As a result, confusion and counter-allegations have naturally arisen. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser on Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, commented that Nahid Islam should clarify which advisors of the interim government intend to take a “safe exit.” (Jugantor Online, 8 October 2025)
Will Nahid Islam reveal the names of the advisors who have “secured their gains” and those seeking a “safe exit”? This is no longer merely a “bilateral” issue between Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, and the NCP on one side and the advisors on the other. Politically conscious citizens of the country are also involved. They want to know the full facts. In the interest of transparency and accountability, it is our expectation that the names of all those who have “secured their gains” and those planning a “safe exit” will be made public promptly.
* Monzurul Islam is Senior Sub- Editor, Prothom Alo
* The views given here are the author’s own