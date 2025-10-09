How have advisors 'secured their gains' and why are they thinking of a 'safe exit'?

Why are these allocations raising questions? The reason is, first, that this is an allocation for a “special” project. Second, the project is being undertaken just a few months before the elections scheduled for next February. Both Asif Mahmud and Hasnat Abdullah are expected to contest the elections from their respective areas, as widely believed by the local population.

Consequently, the link between these allocations and their electoral participation is very clear. In the case of Advisor Asif Mahmud, some have questioned whether this is merely “securing one’s gains” or if it also constitutes a “conflict of interest.”

Another example of “securing one’s gains” could be the recent approval of licences for two private satellite television channels. One of the two new TV channels approved by the interim government was granted to Md. Arifur Rahman (Tuhin), Joint Chief Coordinator of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP). The license for the other channel was also obtained by Arifur Rahman, who was previously a member of the NCP’s predecessor organisation, the National Citizens’ Committee.