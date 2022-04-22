We don't want freedom of unnatural deaths

In Dhaka, a battle raged between the New Market traders and the Dhaka College students. Initially it was said that there had been an altercation between the salespersons and the students over an incident in a food shop. Now it is being said that the ruling party student front in Dhaka College wants to take over New Market and this instigated the violence. That is why, perhaps, the police failed to take immediate action.

What is to be done?

This is not the first accident in the commute to and from Sandwip. Five years ago in this same month 18 persons died in the red boat accident. In that accident, those responsible for the mishap were not punished and no compensation was paid to the families of the deceased. The case filed in this connection remains pending in court. Had the punishments been enforced and the compensation paid, the recent incident and those in the future could have been avoided.

The people of Sandwip have long been demanding safe travel facilities in all sorts of weather. If necessary, advanced modes of transportation like hovercrafts and helicopters could be introduced under joint public-private ventures.