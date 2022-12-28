Bus owners will be forced to improve service

I got involved with different aspects of the metro rail project when the plan to add this service in the public transport system of the capital was taken up in 2005. Since then, the hopes of adding this new dimension to the public transport system have been rising. In reality, there is no public transport system in Dhaka.

Public transport is a system with specific stations and passenger vehicles will leave from these stations on time. There should be an assurance that the passengers will be able to reach their destinations after getting on the vehicles from these stations. So is the system in the modern world.