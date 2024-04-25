Disobedience in AL: The good, the bad and the blame

Also, those who were expelled in the past for violating party decision and contesting against party men, were ultimately all pardoned and taken back into the party fold. Thus it is deemed that the party does not take such organisational action seriously. So why will those who are not heeding party orders, act any different now?

Amidst all this, what is noticeable is that those who have violated party orders are all the sons, wives, brothers and close relatives of ministers and members of parliament. Also noticeable is that all-out effort is being made to ensure they win uncontested.

In Shingra, Natore, a close relative to state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, even went as far as to abduct his rival in the contest. But given the gravity of the offence, he was obliged to withdraw nomination in the face of criticism. But has the abduction case been resolved? Ittefaq reports that though firearms were recovered in the Awami League leader’s car used for the abduction, no case has been filed as yet. Invisible forces are clearly behind the inert stance of the election commission and the police regarding such crimes.

The question is, when the ministers and members are already bestowed with authority, why are they so keen to establish the authority of their family members in the upazilas? The answer is no secret. Rather than being lawmakers, the members of parliament have become powerful rulers in their respective constituencies. Awami League is greatly responsible for this too. By establishing the members of parliament as advisors in the upazilas, they have gained clout in all development work and social activities of the areas. There are special annual allocations for the members of parliament too. So it is only natural for them to want their clans to be in the upazila administration, to consolidate the reign of the MPs. There really is not anything much different to expect as a consequence of the collapse of democratic governance.