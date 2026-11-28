The relationship between Bangladesh and India is now at a critical juncture. Tensions have arisen over Dhaka's request regarding Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Amidst this, the 30-year Ganges water-sharing treaty, which is vital for the livelihoods of millions, is set to expire on 12 December. Less than three weeks after the treaty's expiration, the new water-sharing season will begin. Without a new agreement, legal and institutional uncertainties could arise over the water-sharing of the Padma River during the dry season of 2027.

Although these are separate issues, the current political situation may allow one to impact the other. Now is the test of political prudence for the two countries: Will cooperation over the shared river's water be hindered by managing a serious disagreement? The answer is crucial not just for bilateral relations but also for Bangladesh's food security, the livelihood of the southwest region, and regional stability.