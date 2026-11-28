Analysis
Ganges treaty: Prudent diplomacy needed as expiry looms
The Ganges is not just a matter of water-sharing disputes; it is also a test of mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. The geographical proximity has made the two countries neighbours, but transforming that relationship into effective partnership requires political goodwill, prudent diplomacy, and mutual responsibility. Golam Rasul has written the article.
The relationship between Bangladesh and India is now at a critical juncture. Tensions have arisen over Dhaka's request regarding Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Amidst this, the 30-year Ganges water-sharing treaty, which is vital for the livelihoods of millions, is set to expire on 12 December. Less than three weeks after the treaty's expiration, the new water-sharing season will begin. Without a new agreement, legal and institutional uncertainties could arise over the water-sharing of the Padma River during the dry season of 2027.
Although these are separate issues, the current political situation may allow one to impact the other. Now is the test of political prudence for the two countries: Will cooperation over the shared river's water be hindered by managing a serious disagreement? The answer is crucial not just for bilateral relations but also for Bangladesh's food security, the livelihood of the southwest region, and regional stability.
Bangladesh needs a fair and reliable share of water; India needs an agreement that also considers the concerns of its basin states. These two objectives are not mutually exclusive.
The 1996 Ganges Treaty was a major diplomatic achievement. After a long-standing dispute over the dry-season water distribution at Farakka, the two countries agreed on a formula for sharing water on a 10-day basis from 1 January to 31 May. A joint committee was formed to oversee the implementation of the treaty. It also included commitments to enhance the Ganges' flow during the dry season and to agree on the water-sharing of other shared rivers. While not resolving all disputes, the treaty established an institutional framework for managing a sensitive issue.
However, three decades of experience have highlighted some of the treaty's limitations. It does not manage the entire Ganges basin's water, primarily controlling the dry-season water distribution at Farakka. Although there is a guarantee of 35,000 cusecs of water to both countries for three 10-day cycles between 11 March and 10 May, there is no specific minimum flow ensured for Bangladesh for the entire dry season. If the flow at Farakka drops below 50,000 cusecs, the two governments are required to consult urgently. However, there is no independent arbitration or binding mechanism for dispute resolution; it ultimately depends on the discussions between the two governments.
This is why the demand for a ''guarantee clause'' or assurance of minimum water in the new treaty is important for Bangladesh. The 1977 treaty included such a provision. It stipulated that at least 80 per cent of the allocated share should be given to Bangladesh, even if the water flow decreased. Subsequent agreements no longer included this assurance.
However, if the water availability in the river is uncertain, guaranteeing a specific amount of water under all circumstances may not be realistic. Therefore, the new treaty should include a mechanism that ensures Bangladesh receives an acceptable minimum flow based on jointly verified water availability in the river. Additionally, there should be clear conditions for initiating urgent consultations if the flow falls below the specified level, along with a fixed timeframe for dispute resolution. If necessary, a panel of independent experts could be established to quickly provide technical opinions.
Despite this need, formal discussions have not progressed significantly. Bangladesh formed a high-level technical committee in June and requested India to form a corresponding committee. In August, the call for resuming discussions was reiterated.
On 17 November, the Water Resources Minister of Bangladesh, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, wrote to India's Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Patil, urging for immediate discussions. However, no formal timetable for discussions has been announced. On 22-23 November, the report on the implementation of the treaty for 2026 was finalised during the 91st meeting of the Joint Committee of the Joint River Commission in Dhaka; discussions on a new treaty did not take place. Thus, while regular technical communication is ongoing, there is no visible initiative for political decisions regarding the future treaty. The delay so close to the expiry date is concerning.
India's internal politics is also complicating the discussions. The Bharatiya Janata Party's ally, Janata Dal (United), opposes the renewal of the treaty under the current terms. In Bihar's politics, there are also concerns about the Farakka Barrage, siltation, floods, and irrigation water demands. These issues should not be conflated with Bangladesh's water share. Integrated efforts on silt management, river erosion, and flood control could be undertaken between India and Bangladesh. Although new opportunities for political coordination have emerged between India's central government and West Bengal, there is no guarantee that this will automatically pave the way for a treaty. Ultimately, political goodwill and realistic compromise are necessary.
The risks are significant for both countries. Climate change is making river flows more uncertain; population growth, urbanisation, and increasing demand from agriculture and industry are putting pressure on water resources. In Bangladesh, reduced Ganges flow during the dry season affects irrigation, fisheries, river navigation, and livelihoods.
When the Ganges flow decreases, the water flow in the Padma's tributary, Gorai, is also disrupted. This increases the risk of salinity in the southwest region, impacting agriculture, freshwater ecosystems, and the Sundarbans. Water security is thus interconnected with food security and the stability of the rural economy. The Ganges basin is equally important for India's population, agriculture, and industry. The new treaty must take into account the equitable needs of both countries.
The political situation has made this task more challenging. Bangladesh views Sheikh Hasina's extradition as a matter of legal accountability and the country's judicial process; India states the request is being considered according to the law and established procedures. The tensions over this issue have impacted other areas as well. The consular dialogue between the two countries, scheduled for 17-18 November in Dhaka, has been postponed. In such a situation, it is essential to give distinct importance to long-term and public interest issues like the water treaty.
Ensuring that a disagreement on one issue does not damage the entire relationship between the two countries is crucial. Mature diplomacy does not require agreement on every issue; it requires that disagreements in one area do not paralyze cooperation in another. Water-sharing, flood forecasting, disaster management, energy trade, and communication have their own necessities. These cannot be held hostage to a different political dispute. This does not mean compromising national interests; rather, it means safeguarding interests through evidence, continuous dialogue, and effective institutions.
Bangladesh needs a fair and reliable share of water; India needs an agreement that also considers the concerns of its basin states. These two objectives are not mutually exclusive.
A new treaty should not be limited to just water-sharing formulas. It should strengthen information exchange, joint monitoring, and validation. Future water flow and demand, ecological water requirements, sediment management, and the livelihoods of people dependent on the river must also be considered. New initiatives are necessary to realise the commitment to enhance dry season flow in the 1996 treaty. Cooperation on upstream reservoir and basin management, improving irrigation efficiency, and reducing water wastage could benefit both countries.
However, it is important to ensure that the costs and risks of such initiatives are not unfairly imposed on Bangladesh. Additionally, effective water management to conserve, distribute, and use water efficiently within the country must be strengthened. However, such initiatives are no alternative to ensuring the legitimate water rights of the common river. Nor should any initiative's cost or risk be unfairly imposed on downstream countries. Concurrently, Bangladesh's own water management initiatives, such as the Padma Barrage, should progress; yet these initiatives cannot substitute for the fair share of the common river.
There is no scope to separate Ganges water distribution from the greater reality of the river basin. There are 54 shared rivers between Bangladesh and India. The long-standing stalemate over the Teesta Agreement has shown how challenging it is to translate political assurances into actual agreements. The upstream country, Nepal, could also be an important partner in Ganges basin water management, exchanging river flow-related information and flood forecasting. This does not mean creating a complex regional structure instead of bilateral discussions; rather it means considering the entire basin's reality in discussions.
On the other hand, there are ample opportunities for cooperation between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal in power trade, communication, and addressing the impacts of climate change. Mutual trust, continuous dialogue, and the mindset to fulfill commitments are essential for the success of these initiatives.
Both governments need to take action now. Before 12 December, if necessary through the exchange of letters, a time-bound interim agreement is needed to ensure that the existing water distribution system remains effective during the dry season of 2027, while discussions on the new treaty continue. At the same time, the technical team must be given a clear mandate and schedule for the new treaty. The joint committee is important for implementation and monitoring, but political decisions for determining the treaty's future can only be made by the two governments. Dialogue at the expert, research, and track-two levels can aid discussions but cannot substitute for formal negotiations.
Geographical reality has made Bangladesh and India neighbours, but it has not guaranteed them as good partners. This requires political goodwill. As a major upstream country, India has a special responsibility to consider the legitimate concerns of its downstream neighbour. Meanwhile, Bangladesh must pursue consistent and evidence-based water diplomacy, remain steadfast in protecting national interests, and keep open paths for dialogue. Both firmness and diplomatic flexibility are essential here.
With the expiration of the Ganges treaty approaching, the two countries now face a critical decision. Will we let the achievements of decades of discussions be squandered by political tensions and diplomatic indecision, or will we take this opportunity to build a fairer, more effective, and climate-resilient framework? The Ganges is not just about water-sharing; it tests whether Bangladesh and India can translate geographical proximity into real cooperation. There is no room for diplomatic inaction by either country.
The Ganges is not just a matter of water-sharing disputes; it is also a test of mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. Geographical proximity has made the two countries neighbours, but transforming that relationship into effective partnership requires political goodwill, prudent diplomacy, and mutual responsibility. The time for decision-making is running out. Therefore, it is urgent to begin dialogue without delay and reach an acceptable agreement in the interest of both countries.
#Golam Rasul is Professor, Department of Economics, International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology, Dhaka.
*Email: golam. grasul@gmail. com
#The opinions expressed here are the author's own.
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.