'Safe Zones' in northern Rakhine: Best option to protect Rohingya

In the wake of the mass exodus of the Rohingyas from the Northern Rakhine State of Myanmar from 25 August 2017, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while opening the border for them, made a call to the international community to create UN supervised ‘safe zones’ inside Myanmar for protection of all civilians irrespective of religion and ethnicity.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas who fled the Northern Rakhine State of Myanmar in several phases due to repeated infliction of atrocities and systematic violations of human rights against them. The innocent civilians, mostly women and children, took shelter in Bangladesh, primarily to protect themselves from a situation where their safety, security and dignity were at serious stake and they continued to suffer from deliberate expulsion, executed through killing, abduction, torture, rape, arson, starvation and other crimes, which has been termed by various international quarters including the UN, as ‘genocide’.

While the Rohingyas are now staying in Bangladesh for temporary protection, they must be able to return to their homeland in Northern Rakhine State of Myanmar. The Bilateral Arrangement signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar requires Myanmar to restore normalcy in Rakhine and ensure conducive atmosphere for return of Rohingyas in safety, security and dignity. However, according to the international community, the Rakhine State is still not safe for the return of the Rohingyas.

There are reports of escalated attacks by Arakan Army on Myanmar Forces that makes the situation further fluid. Myanmar has continued to disallow access to northern Rakhine to mandated UN agencies (like UNHCR, UNDP, WFP etc.) and INGOs despite elapsing of two years since the first conflict in October 2016. There has been no improvement of Rohingyas in IDP camps and isolated villages in Rakhine. In such a situation, the proposal to create ‘safe zones,’ merits consideration.