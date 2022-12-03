Look before you leap, think before you act

This series of events reminded me of a conversation between an astute diplomat and a professor of Dhaka University at pre-dinner cocktails, immediately after the country's independence. I am speaking from memory. The diplomat was the director general of the foreign ministry at the time, Abul Ahsan (who later went on to become foreign secretary and ambassador to the US). The ambassador of the Soviet Union to Bangladesh had also made a rather imprudent statement that incurred the displeasure of those at the helm. The professor questioned Abul Ahsan why the Soviet ambassador hadn't been summoned by the foreign ministry. In reply, Abul Ahsan replied, you must discern between 'diplomatic options' and 'diplomatic actions'. He said, "The Soviet Union is a superpower, it is one of the countries that supported us during the independence struggle, it helped us demine the Chittagong Port. Summoning the ambassador to the foreign ministry was an option, but not necessarily the best course of action. We did not summon the ambassador to the ministry. But at a social event, our foreign secretary apprised him of our concern. The Soviet ambassador apologised to the foreign secretary for his remark."

Was it prudent of the foreign ministry to call the ambassador of Japan, such an important development partner of ours, for his comment? Was there no alternative? Does foreign secretary Abul Ahsan have any successors who have the prudence to 'look before they leap' and the power persuade the politicians to take the correct decisions? We hope that Japan and Bangladesh both understand the situation and learn from the experience and that Bangladesh-Japan relations forge ahead.