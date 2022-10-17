When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans

Used by two-thirds of the world's 100 biggest banks to aid lending decisions, credit scoring giant Fair Isaac Corp FICO.N and its artificial intelligence software can wreak havoc if something goes wrong.

That crisis nearly came to pass early in the pandemic. As FICO recounted to Reuters, the Bozeman, Montana company's AI tools for helping banks identify credit and debit card fraud concluded that a surge in online shopping meant fraudsters must have been busier than usual.

The AI software told banks to deny millions of legitimate purchases, at a time when consumers had been scrambling for toilet paper and other essentials.

But consumers ultimately faced few denials, according to FICO. The company said a global group of 20 analysts who constantly monitor its systems recommended temporary adjustments that avoided a blockade on spending.

The team is automatically alerted to unusual buying activity that could confuse the AI, relied on by 9,000 financial institutions overall to detect fraud across 2 billion cards.

Such corporate teams, part of the emerging job specialty of machine learning operations (MLOps), are unusual. In separate surveys last year, FICO and the consultancy McKinsey & Co found that most organizations surveyed are not regularly monitoring AI-based programs after launching them.