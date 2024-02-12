AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

Three researchers on last Monday won a USD 700,000 (7 lakh) prize for using artificial intelligence to read a 2,000-year-old scroll that was scorched in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The Herculaneum papyri consist of about 800 rolled up Greek scrolls that were carbonised during the 79 CE volcanic eruption that buried the ancient Roman town of Pompeii, according to the organisers of the ‘Vesuvius Challenge’.

Resembling logs of hardened ash, the scrolls, which are kept at Institut de France in Paris and the National Library of Naples, have been extensively damaged and even crumbled when attempts have been made to roll them open.