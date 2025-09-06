Starlink in Bangladesh: 150 days since it arrived, how’s the service?

By offering satellite-based connectivity, Starlink has challenged the dominance of local internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile data services.

Tech entrepreneur Sohag Hasan from Keraniganj, on the suburb of Dhaka, said, “I use Starlink internet service for freelancing and other work. Compared to local ISPs in my area, Starlink provides much better service. Except during heavy rain or storms, its speed remains consistent. Freelancers like us can make the most of it.”

“However, while many jumped on the bandwagon initially, some are now selling off their connections. For casual users who only need to browse Facebook or YouTube, the speed Starlink offers is far too much than necessary. But the cost of both the connection and internet service is quite high. Perhaps as the user base grows, prices will come down in future,” he added.

Freelancer Hamim Hossain from Narayanganj, an early Starlink subscriber, said, “I switched from local broadband to Starlink with great interest. As a freelancer, it has significantly boosted my work speed. At my home, 6 to 8 devices are connected to Starlink internet. Initially, I subscribed to the Tk 6,000 package, but now I’m using the Tk 4,200 plan.”