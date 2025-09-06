Starlink in Bangladesh: 150 days since it arrived, how’s the service?
Starlink’s internet service was officially launched in Bangladesh on 20 May. However, the satellite-based service had already been running in the country on a trial basis since 9 April. By that count, today, Saturday, marks the 150th day of Starlink’s internet service in Bangladesh.
From the very beginning, young people in particular have shown keen interest in Starlink as it provides the opportunity to use high-speed satellite internet service. Today, people from different sectors across the country are using the service. Several users have shared their experiences of using Starlink internet service.
Starlink’s better than traditional ISPs
By offering satellite-based connectivity, Starlink has challenged the dominance of local internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile data services.
Tech entrepreneur Sohag Hasan from Keraniganj, on the suburb of Dhaka, said, “I use Starlink internet service for freelancing and other work. Compared to local ISPs in my area, Starlink provides much better service. Except during heavy rain or storms, its speed remains consistent. Freelancers like us can make the most of it.”
“However, while many jumped on the bandwagon initially, some are now selling off their connections. For casual users who only need to browse Facebook or YouTube, the speed Starlink offers is far too much than necessary. But the cost of both the connection and internet service is quite high. Perhaps as the user base grows, prices will come down in future,” he added.
Freelancer Hamim Hossain from Narayanganj, an early Starlink subscriber, said, “I switched from local broadband to Starlink with great interest. As a freelancer, it has significantly boosted my work speed. At my home, 6 to 8 devices are connected to Starlink internet. Initially, I subscribed to the Tk 6,000 package, but now I’m using the Tk 4,200 plan.”
Professor Mohammad Mamunur Rashid of the Department of Computer Science at Bangladesh Open University commented, “Starlink’s high-speed, easily deployable satellite connections have opened up a new horizon for reliable internet worldwide, particularly in remote areas.”
“Many students and young entrepreneurs are using it not just for studies, but also for freelancing, e-commerce, and other tech-based work. In the future, Starlink has the potential to bring significant positive change in healthcare, e-learning, and e-commerce,” he added.
Starlink attracting new customers, antennas on roofs
Across the country, many people are turning to Starlink due to persistent problems with conventional broadband connections.
Content creator Syed Abid Hossain, who recently ordered a Starlink connection, said, “I’ve worked for several years using regular broadband internet, but I’ve faced many issues. Often, when I need the internet most for work, the connection is down. Then I have to call the local office to complain and I find it annoying.”
“Also uploading or downloading videos has been particularly difficult. Considering all this, I decided to switch to Starlink. I’m hopeful of getting better service,” he added.
Ahsan Kabir, a research officer at a private organisation, explained, “We’ve subscribed to Starlink services to run online classrooms in the hill tracts. Thanks to this, many students are now able to join classes online using Starlink internet.”
In Bandarban town, four to five Starlink receivers are in operation, while several users have installed the service in remote Lama area as well. Many young local entrepreneurs are using Starlink for their needs, and multiple freelancing firms are benefiting from uninterrupted internet access.
Initially, there were some payment gateway issues in setting up Starlink connections. But now, since payments can be made with any Bangladeshi card, people’s interest in Starlink has grown significantly.
In remote parts of Cox’s Bazar, such as Ukhiya, several local development organisations are using Starlink for running their operations. Activities of six to seven organisations there are currently powered by Starlink’s connectivity.
On 20 August, Hasan Shahriar in Kalukhali upazila of Rajbari district installed a Starlink Mini unit on top of a tin-roofed house.
Competitive internet services for consumers
The arrival of Starlink’s satellite-based internet service in the country had sparked debate about the future of local ISP businesses.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, said, “In the past 150 days, more than 1,500 customers in Bangladesh have started using Starlink.”
“From almost every district, people are turning to Starlink to meet their own requirements. From cities to rural markets, many are using the service. A number of young entrepreneurs are sharing Starlink connections jointly.”
“We are working to provide Starlink at reduced costs for students in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. From the beginning, our aim with Starlink has been to reach high-quality, high-speed internet across the country—from city to village, from coast to the north. In 150 days, much of this vision has already become reality.”
“Initially, there were some issues with transporting Starlink kits, but those problems have been solved now. We are also collecting feedback directly from users. The installation of two ground stations at Kaliakair and Rajshahi Hi-Tech Parks has further improved service quality.”
He added that the presence of Starlink has already pushed local ISPs to improve their internet services, “After Starlink entered the market the quality of internet services offered by ISPs has improved. Now, ISPs are providing a minimum of 10 Mbps internet speed to customers. We hope it will rise to 15 Mbps or more in the future.”
“In this competitive race with Starlink, our ISPs will deliver better customer service. However, while broadband internet speeds have increased, mobile-network-dependent internet has not improved much, since long-term investment and planning are needed for that,” he added.
According to Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Starlink’s entry has triggered three significant changes. First, Bangladesh has entered a new era of high-quality, high-speed next-generation satellite internet.
Secondly, the broadband speeds have been raised from a minimum of 5 Mbps to 10 Mbps to remain competitive. And thirdly, 5G networks have been launched in the country.
Currently, only 20 per cent of Bangladesh is covered by broadband connections, and mobile internet speed remains weak in many areas. Against this backdrop, Starlink is expected to take internet usage in Bangladesh to an entirely new level, he believes.
Some transport issues
All Starlink equipment is shipped from the United States. However, several users have complained that after arriving in Bangladesh and being delivered to customers, the product packages are sometimes found torn or damaged.
Mohammad Farhad Karim, a member of the Starlink Bangladesh User Community, said, “Although the equipment came through DHL courier, it seemed to me that someone had opened the package beforehand. It even looked like it had been exposed to water.”
“That’s why I lodged a complaint with both DHL and Starlink without opening the package. However, after setting up the equipment, I did not face any problems with the internet service,” he added.
Another user, Zubair Tawsif, said, “I also received a slightly damaged box through DHL courier.” Similarly, user Mohammad Sanaullah remarked, “Usually, such issues happen more frequently when local couriers handle the delivery.”
Customer complaints
Many customers who placed orders with Starlink in May and June have still not received their products. Starlink’s ordering process and all customer services are web-based, which means local customers often face delays when trying to resolve issues.
Masum Billah Bhuiya, owner of a technology firm named ‘Giant Marketers’, said, “My office is in Jhautola area of Cumilla. I placed an order with Starlink for my company in April this year and received it quickly at that time. Currently, 30 of my employees use Starlink internet service. We provide tech-driven services to various organisations both at home and abroad, which requires fast and reliable internet.”
“However, for the past two and a half months, the products ordered via Starlink’s website have not been arriving on time. I have Tk 18,000 tied up. Despite ordering two and a half months ago, I have still not received the products.”
“It’s not just me many users are facing the same issue. When attempted to contact Starlink, there was no response, leaving us the customers, in a difficult position,” he added.
Starlink internet in Koikhali
Starlink’s internet service is now reaching remote areas of the country. Koikhali village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira is located just half a kilometre away from the Sundarbans. Local residents are using Starlink there.
Md Golam Bari, lecturer at a local college, told Prothom Alo, “The broadband available here is very weak. Using Wi-Fi in the evenings is extremely difficult. There’s no way to receive high-speed broadband internet. To solve these problems, I placed an order with Starlink on 26 May and received it on 31 July. The delivery took quite a long time.”
“I also ordered a mount along with it, but I still haven’t received that. After filing a complaint, Starlink gave me a USD 25 service credit on my first month’s bill. Mine was the first order of Starlink in this area. I am currently getting internet speeds of 320-450 Mbps, with upload speeds of 40-70 Mbps,” he added.