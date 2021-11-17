Bangladesh reach recurve mixed final for first time

In the event’s final on 19 November, Bangladesh will play Korea for their dream gold.
Earlier, Bangladesh team reached the semi-final eliminating Iran by 6-2 set points in the quarterfinal
In the recurve men’s team, Bangladesh team consisting of Ruman Shana, Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishna Saha were eliminated from the semifinals losing to India in tie breaker after the match was locked in 4-4 draw.
Earlier, Bangladesh team advanced to the quarterfinal after getting a bye and reached the semi-final beating Uzbekistan by 6-0 set points in the quarterfinal.
In the recurve women’s team, Bangladesh team studded with Diya Siddiqui, Beauty Roy and Nasrin Akter were eliminated from the semi-final stage losing to Korean team by 0-6 sets points after beating Uzbekistan by 5-3 sets points in the quarterfinal.
In the compound men’s team, Bangladesh exited from semi-final losing to Korea by 235-228 score while Bangladesh mixed team eliminated from quarterfinal losing to Iran by 154-157.
In the compound women’s team, Bangladesh made their early exit losing to Iran by 226-227 in the quarterfinal.