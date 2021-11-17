Bangladesh reach recurve mixed final for first time

Bangladesh mixed team reached the recurve mixed team event final of the Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship eliminating India by 5-4 sets in tie breaker at the Bangladesh Army Stadium in Banani on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Bangladesh team comprises Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddiqui reached the event’s final for the first time eliminating their Indian rivals by 20-19 score in a fate deciding shoot-off after the event’s semifinal between them ended in 4-4 draw.