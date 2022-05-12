Bangladesh win three silver medals, one bronze last day

Bangladesh archery team failed to fulfill the expectation as the archers won three more silver and one bronze medal on the fourth and last day of the Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 on Wednesday in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, reports BSS.

In the day's recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Beauty Roy won silver after losing to India by 4-5 set points in the final.

While in the recurve men's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif secured silver after losing to India by 1-5 set points in the final.

In the recure men's individual event, ace archer Ruman Sana failed to fulfill the expectation as he lost to his Indian rival Mrinal Chouhan by 2-6 sets points in the final and had to content with silver.