Silence required to relieve Bangladesh from ‘pressure’

A former Bangladesh batsman had once said, he feels under pressure playing in televised matches. When the thought– everyone is watching me play– enters his mind while batting, he loses the plot. His feet stop moving and his bat stops working.

I was taken aback by what he said. Somehow I strung together a few words and said, “Then you shouldn’t play international cricket! Every international match is telecast live.”

But things have changed now. Not just international cricket, even 5-10 over matches from different corners of the world are telecast live. People of all ages from all over the world watch those matches. But no player has claimed that they feel under pressure because of that.