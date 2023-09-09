Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in must-win match

Bangladesh need to win against Sri Lanka on Saturday if they want to bring their Asia Cup campaign back on track after a crushing defeat to Pakistan in their first match in the Super 4.

In Lahore, Bangladesh got rolled over by Pakistan's fast bowling trio and lost the match by seven wickets.

On Saturday, the batters will be up against a varied Sri Lankan which had bundled out Bangladesh for just 164 earlier in the tournament.

The odds are stacked up against the Tigers as they need to bounce back from the batting woes and end Sri Lanka's 12-match winning streak in ODIs to keep their hopes of playing the final alive.