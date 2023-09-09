Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in must-win match

Taskin Ahmed starts for Bangladesh
Sri Lanka have won 12 ODIs on the trot and are currently tied with Pakistan and South Africa as the holders of the second longest winning streak in ODIs. If they win today, they will overtake Pakistan and South Africa for the second position in the list.
However, they are a long way away from the top-spot holders Australia, who have won 21 ODIs at a stretch.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Toss
Shakib Al Hasan maintained his toss winning streak in the Asia Cup and this time, for a change, opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh made one change, brining in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in place of all-rounder Afif Hossain.
Bangladesh in a fight for survival against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh need to win against Sri Lanka on Saturday if they want to bring their Asia Cup campaign back on track after a crushing defeat to Pakistan in their first match in the Super 4.
In Lahore, Bangladesh got rolled over by Pakistan's fast bowling trio and lost the match by seven wickets.
On Saturday, the batters will be up against a varied Sri Lankan which had bundled out Bangladesh for just 164 earlier in the tournament.
The odds are stacked up against the Tigers as they need to bounce back from the batting woes and end Sri Lanka's 12-match winning streak in ODIs to keep their hopes of playing the final alive.