Why such a retirement for Tamim?

During his retirement announcement at the press conference, Tamim Iqbal requested that the discussions on his retirement end there. He urged everybody not to make a fuss about it and speculate on what could happen, what could be done and so forth.

It may feel good to comply to his request, but that can’t be. And the very reason is that he is no other but Tamim. The sudden departure of a legend from his favourite arena cannot be left without minute dissections.

It was determined that the Bangladesh team would navigate their ship under the captaincy of Tamim Iqbal in their next two big missions- Asia Cup and the World Cup. But the man himself, who still has much to offer to the country with willow in his hand, just at the age of 34 said, “Yesterday’s (Wednesday) match was the last match of my career. From this moment I am retiring from international cricket….’

But why? What compelled him to announce his retirement during an ongoing series at his hometown Chattogram by arranging an impromptu press conference with journalists. Tamim’s decision has also sparked surprise throughout the team. His teammates had thought he would at best retire from the captaincy. None could even imagine he may retire from international cricket altogether.