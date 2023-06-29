Smith gets his century but England fight back in second Test

Steve Smith returned to form with a century for Australia, but England hit back to dismiss the tourists for 416 in the second Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Smith had flopped with scores of 16 and six during Australia's thrilling two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week as the Ashes holders went 1-0 up in the five-match series.

The 34-year-old put those low totals behind him with an innings of 110 -- the 32nd Test century of his brilliant career, his 12th in all Ashes contests and eighth in England.

England, however, recovered well with the ball after Australia had been 316-3 late on Wednesday's first day, taking the last seven Australia wickets for 100 runs.

Australia, despite being sent into bat in overcast conditions and on a green-tinged pitch that favoured England's quicks, had resumed well-placed on 339-5.