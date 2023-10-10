Shakib looks forward after heavy defeat

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said they have to move on, forgetting the big defeat and look forward to the tournament.
Bangladesh conceded a thumping 137-run defeat in the second match of the World Cup against England but the talisman did not want to demoralise.
“We have to move on, keep doing the right things and take it one game at a time,” said Shakib after the match on Monday at Dharamsala.
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field but the English top order dominated by knitting two century stands in the first two wickets. Shakib, however, defended his decision of fielding.
“It was a good toss to win, there was some rain last night. There was some help for the faster bowlers but we didn't start well. When you give them a sniff, they will always come at us strongly. We did well in the last 10 overs but it will always be tough to chase 350.”
England raze Bangladesh
Bangladesh did well in the late overs to restrict England, who at one stage seemed to be heading towards 400, for 364. But the Bangladeshi top order batters apart from Litton failed and the game was never a contest.
“We planned well, but we couldn't execute. The ball was swinging nicely, needed to be put in the right areas and build momentum. Once they got the momentum it was tough to contain them. I think the position they were in, they could have scored 380-390, we restricted them well. But I think 320 would have been a good total to chase here. It is a long tournament, we have a tough fixture coming up in Chennai, New Zealand are playing well.”
Bangladesh will play their next match against New Zealand on Friday at Chennai.