Shakib looks forward after heavy defeat

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan said they have to move on, forgetting the big defeat and look forward to the tournament.

Bangladesh conceded a thumping 137-run defeat in the second match of the World Cup against England but the talisman did not want to demoralise.

“We have to move on, keep doing the right things and take it one game at a time,” said Shakib after the match on Monday at Dharamsala.