England raze Bangladesh

Despite the huge loss Bangladesh can take two positives - death bowling and Litton Das batting - from the match.

At the 40th over England were on 296-2 and were looking to post a score of over 400 but Bangladeshi bowlers did well to restrict them with a flurry of wickets.

Shoriful cleaned up ominous looking Jos Buttler with a knuckle ball that the English skipper chopped on and got out for 20 off 10.

Joe Root, who formed a 151-run stand with Malan was another victim of Shoriful's slower when the batter tried a big shot and mistimed. Mushfiq held a high catch and Root was out for 82 off 68.

Liam Livingstone was out in the next ball as England were reduced to 307-5 at the end of 42nd over and Shoriful was on a hat-trick.

The left-arm pacer failed to add any more wickets to his tally but Mahedi Hasan added three more and ended his spell with 4-71 off eight overs.