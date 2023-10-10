England raze Bangladesh

High flying Bangladesh faced the harsh reality in their second World Cup match when they were comprehensively beaten by England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Tuesday.
England opener Dawid Malan scored a thumping 140 runs to help his side post a massive 364 before Bangladesh were bundled out for 227.
Despite the huge loss Bangladesh can take two positives - death bowling and Litton Das batting - from the match.
At the 40th over England were on 296-2 and were looking to post a score of over 400 but Bangladeshi bowlers did well to restrict them with a flurry of wickets.
Shoriful cleaned up ominous looking Jos Buttler with a knuckle ball that the English skipper chopped on and got out for 20 off 10.
Joe Root, who formed a 151-run stand with Malan was another victim of Shoriful's slower when the batter tried a big shot and mistimed. Mushfiq held a high catch and Root was out for 82 off 68.
Liam Livingstone was out in the next ball as England were reduced to 307-5 at the end of 42nd over and Shoriful was on a hat-trick.
The left-arm pacer failed to add any more wickets to his tally but Mahedi Hasan added three more and ended his spell with 4-71 off eight overs.
However, the most crucial wicket of Mahedi was that of Malan.
After losing the toss England openers got off to a flying start as they picked up boundaries in almost every over. Malan reached his fifty off just 39 balls in the 14th over. Jonny Bairstow, who played his 100th ODI, soon reached the milestone as England got past 100 in the 16th over.
Shakib, who seemed the bowler English batters were facing some discomfort, gave the breakthrough in the 18th over when he bowled Bairstow for 52.
Root, however, kept the tempo with Malan, who became even more aggressive as the time progressed. England reached 187-1 at the end of 30 overs and signs were ominous for Bangladesh.
The next 10 overs were the most fruitful for England as they added 111 runs but Malan got out in 38th over when he was early against a Mahedi slower to be played-on. His 107-ball 140, which is his best ODI score, consisted of 16 fours and five sixes.
This is his sixth ODI century and all of them came during the last two years.
While chasing a big score Bangladesh made an awful start despite Litton’s brilliant show. Tanzid Hasan got out for one when he edged a Reece Topley delivery and Najmul Hassan got out in the next ball flashing to the cover area.
Shakib became the third victim of Topley as he was dismissed for just one consuming nine balls and when Mehidy Hasan Miraz edged Chris Woakes to keeper Buttler and Bangladesh were reduced to 49-4.
Litton added 72 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim and the partnership looked to be set before the former edged Woakes to keeper. Litton, who played some breathtaking shots, struck seven fours and two sixes for his 76 off 66.
The fate of the game was sealed with the dismissal and it was all about reducing the margin from that point. Mushfiqur got out for 51 while attempting an upper cut against Topley while Towhid Hridoy made 39 before getting caught behind off leg-spinner Liam Livingstone.
Mahedi, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful added some runs to get the score past the 200-run mark.
Bangladesh will play their next match against New Zealand on Friday at Chennai.