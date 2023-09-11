Cricket

Rain halts Pakistan's reply against India in Asia Cup

AFP
Colombo, Sri Lanka
India's Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 11 September, 2023AFP

Rain stopped play with Pakistan on 44-2 in response to India's 356-2 in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Monday's reserve day in Colombo.

Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) put on an unbeaten stand of 233 to steer India to a mammoth total after they resumed the day on 147-2 in the 50-over contest, a prelude to their big battle in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman, on 14, and Mohammad Rizwan, on one, were at the crease after the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq (9) and skipper Babar Azam (10).

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday after Pakistan elected to bowl first in their team's second meeting with India, a match which was also washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

