Rain halts Pakistan's reply against India in Asia Cup

Rain stopped play with Pakistan on 44-2 in response to India's 356-2 in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Monday's reserve day in Colombo.

Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) put on an unbeaten stand of 233 to steer India to a mammoth total after they resumed the day on 147-2 in the 50-over contest, a prelude to their big battle in the upcoming ODI World Cup.