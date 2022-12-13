Cricket

Bangladesh-India Test series

Shakib Al Hasan taken to hospital for check-up

Sports Correspondent
From Chattogram

Bangladesh's first Test against India starts Wednesday. The team's Test captain all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been taken to the hospital this (Tuesday) morning before the Test in Chittagong for check-up. 

Shakib was hit on his back in the second match of the ODI series. X-rays later showed no problems. But Shakib went to the hospital today to check whether there is any problem with the muscles.

Bangladesh’s Test captain came to the ground today but went to the hospital without taking part in practice. Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) physician Debashish Chowdhury was along with him.

Shakib came to the practice session at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday but was not seen batting or bowling. He unveiled the trophy of the Test series along with Indian captain Lokesh Rahul.

Shakib was hit on his back by an Umran Malik bouncer on the second ODI on 7 December. As the pain did not subside, he was again taken to a hospital in Chittagong.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment