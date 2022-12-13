Shakib Al Hasan taken to hospital for check-up

Bangladesh’s Test captain came to the ground today but went to the hospital without taking part in practice. Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) physician Debashish Chowdhury was along with him.

Shakib came to the practice session at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday but was not seen batting or bowling. He unveiled the trophy of the Test series along with Indian captain Lokesh Rahul.

Shakib was hit on his back by an Umran Malik bouncer on the second ODI on 7 December. As the pain did not subside, he was again taken to a hospital in Chittagong.