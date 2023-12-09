Patel claims six as New Zealand bowl out Bangladesh for 144

Ajaz Patel took 6-57 to set up a 137-run winning target for New Zealand on Saturday in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Mitchell Santner complemented Patel's fourth five-wicket haul in Tests with 3-51 as New Zealand looked to finish the series level.

Zakir Hasan was the only batsman to resist the onslaught, top-scoring with 59 before the Kiwi bowlers wrapped up the innings.

New Zealand were 4-0 in their reply at the lunch break with Tom Latham (two) and Devon Conway (one) at the crease.