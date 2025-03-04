Australia win toss, bat against India in first semi final

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The winner faces South Africa or New Zealand in Sunday's final of the eight-nation 50-over tournament.

Australia made two changes with batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha coming in for Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson.

Connolly, who bowls left-arm spin, joined the squad as a replacement for Short, who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a thigh injury.