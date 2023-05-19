Smith as good as 2019 Ashes, Labuschagne warns England

Marnus Labuschagne warned England that tweaks “freakish” Australian teammate Steve Smith has made to his batting mean he is as dangerous as when he dominated the 2019 Ashes.

Smith hit a phenomenal 774 from seven innings in England four years ago at an average of more than 110 in the drawn series, starting with twin hundreds in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Since then the veteran has made technical changes to his game which Labuschagne told The Sydney Morning Herald should worry hosts England ahead of the start of the Ashes next month.