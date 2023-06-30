Smith stamps his greatness on the game and stats books

Australia’s Steve Smith showed again why he is one of the finest batters of his generation before England fought back on day two of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Resuming on 85 runs, Smith wasted no time in racking up his 12th Ashes century, making him only the second batter behind the great Donald Bradman to score that many tons in cricket’s oldest contest.

He clattered a loose ball through the covers to reach his hundred before raising both hands in the air and looking towards the boundary where his team mates had gathered to celebrate.

“It was a huge moment. I love playing here at Lord’s. It’s a nice place to play if you get in, you get good value for your shots and yeah, nice to get myself back up on the honours board again,” he told reporters after the close of play.