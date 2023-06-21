India squash Bangladesh in Women’s Emerging Asia Cup final

Bangladesh women’s cricket A team couldn’t replicate their tremendous win over Pakistan in the semifinal in the final against India, losing the match by 31 runs to finish as runners-up of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Mission Road Ground in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh women were set a 128-run target in the final but in reply they could reach only 96 in 19.2 overs before getting bundled out.
Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming two wickets while conceding just 13 runs while off-spinner Sultana Khatun also claimed a couple of wickets but was a little more expensive, leaking 30 runs in her four overs.
For India, Dinesh Vrinda and Kanika Ahuja led the charge, scoring 36 and 30 not out respectively to take them to a competitive score of 127-7 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first.
In reply, only three Bangladesh batters – Nahida Akter (17 not out), Sobhana Mostary (16) and Shathi Rani (13) – reached double-figures.
India’s left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap did the damage early on, and finished with 3-20 while off-spinner Shreyanka Patil ran through the middle order with four scalps which made sure Bangladesh couldn’t get anywhere near the target.