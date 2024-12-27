Smith's 140 puts Australia in control of 4th Test against India

A resurgent Steve Smith crunched his second century in as many Tests as Australia made a daunting 474 in their first innings of the fourth Test against India in Melbourne on Friday.

The hosts resumed on 311-6 after a dominant opening day where all their top four blasted 50 or more to lay a solid platform, spearheaded by carefree debutant Sam Konstas.

That thrilling action in front of 87,000 fans was equally notable for Virat Kohli's shoulder barge on Konstas, with the Indian superstar fined 20 per cent of his match fee.