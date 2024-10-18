Pakistan crush England in second Test to set up series decider

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the second Test to level the series 1-1 on Friday in Multan.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England's second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

It was Pakistan's first home win since February 2021 and came after they were thumped by an innings in the first Test, also in Multan. The third and final Test starts in Rawalpindi from 24 October.