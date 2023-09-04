India opt to bowl against Nepal with rain threatening

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against minnows Nepal on Monday, with rain threatening to spoil the Asia Cup group match.

India's opening match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain after just one innings. A win or a washout would qualify the Asian giants for the Super Four stage of the 50-over tournament, which is being seen as a tune-up ahead of October's ODI World Cup.

India made one change, with Mohammed Shami coming in for Jasprit Bumrah, who flew home to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

Rain began to fall at the ground in Sri Lanka's Pallekele just as Rohit spoke at the toss, with ground staff running to cover the pitch, but the sun soon came out.