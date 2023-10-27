Bangladesh women clinch series against Pakistan

Bangladesh women clinched a historic series win against Pakistan as they won their second match of the three-match T20 series on Friday by 20 runs.
The Bangladeshi ladies showcased combined performances both with bat and ball to win the two matches in a row at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium.
This is their first bi-lateral series win against a Test playing nation in the format.
After losing the toss, Bangladesh openers gave a brisk start before Shamima Sultana got out for 18 in the fifth over when the score was 31. Shamima struck two fours and a six in her 13-ball innings.
One-down Sobhana Mostary kept the tempo scoring 16 off 11 but opener Murshida Khatun and captain Nigar Sultana went slow as the pair added just 13 runs off 25 balls. Murshida got out for 28 and Nigar for 10 as the hosts were reduced to 71-4 in 13 overs.
But Shorna Akter remained not out with a quick 27 off 22 balls and Ritu Moni scored 19 off 21 to help Bangladesh post 120-6.
In reply, Pakistan made a poor start as pacer Marufa Akter got rid of Natalia Pervaiz for a duck. Experienced pair Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof added 28 but like the previous match Bangladesh spinners strangled the runs in the middle phase.
Bismah made 30 but at a stage the run-rate pressure forced him to try a big shot and get stumped by Nigar off Fahima Khatun’s bowling.
Pakistan were reduced to 61-5 in 13.1 overs and were almost out of the match. Their lower order batters scored some runs and played full 20 overs to end on 100-7.
Nahida picked up two wickets conceding just 15 runs off four overs. Rabeya Khan returned with 2-21 and Fahima Khatun with 1-15.
Bangladesh won the first match of the series by five wickets.