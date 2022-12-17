Shanto, Zakir hit fifties to lead Bangladesh resistance against India

Najmul Hossain Shanto and debutant Zakir Hasan made sure Bangladesh didn’t lose a wicket in the morning session of the fourth day of the first Test, as the hosts went into lunch break 119-0, chasing a target of 513 against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Both Shanto and Zakir completed their respective half-centuries, the former notching up his third in Test cricket while the latter scoring his maiden fifty in only his second innings in the format.

Shanto and Zakir were batting on 64 and 55 respectively when the umpires called for lunch.