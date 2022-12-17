Shanto, Zakir hit fifties to lead Bangladesh resistance against India

Their 119-run opening stand is already the second highest opening stand in the fourth innings of a Test match for the Tigers.
Indian tried all of their options in the session but none of the bowlers could really trouble the Bangladesh openers.
However, Bangladesh had a scare in the final 10 minutes of the session when Zakir got hit on the knee by a throw from Cheteshwar Pujara while going for a run.
Thankfully for Bangladesh, after getting some treatment on his knee from the team physio, Zakir resumed his innings.
Earlier, Bangladesh resumed the day’s play on 42-0, with Shanto and Zakir batting on 25 and 17 respectively and the hosts needing another 461 runs to pull off an incredible victory.
India, on the third day, declared their second innings on 258-2 after Bangladesh got bundled out for 150 in reply to India’s first innings score of 404.