Anderson sparks collapse before openers pile on agony for India

England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out in the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday before openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed capped a near-perfect first day for Joe Root’s men with an unbroken stand of 120.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs -- a haul that included the prize dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.

Already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, Anderson now has 629 wickets at this level.