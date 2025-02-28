Tournament record gives NZ confidence against India: Bracewell

The meeting of the two unbeaten teams comes after New Zealand registered a surprise 3-0 Test whitewash in India in October and November last year.

The Black Caps hold a clear advantage over India with nine wins, five losses and one no-result at global white-ball tournaments.

“I think we don’t like to put too much pressure on ourselves,” Bracewell told reporters.

“Obviously coming off a great Test series win, it gives us a lot of confidence that we can and we’ve got a really good record against India in ICC events.

“I think we like to take a game and not try and let the moment get to us.

“It’s worked well for us in the past. We just try and play our style of cricket and our brand of cricket and it seems to be a good match-up so far.”