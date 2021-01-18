Australia push lead to 276 in fourth Test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth Test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven.

Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc on one run at the Gabba, in a contest shaping up to be a cliffhanger if conditions allow.

With the series level at 1-1, the hosts must win the match to claim the Border-Gavaskar trophy while India need only a draw to retain the silverware after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series in Australia.